Türkiye's retail sales growth moderated somewhat in November, though it remained strong overall, the official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Tuesday.

The volume of retail sales climbed 14.2% on a yearly basis in November, following a 15% growth in October.

On a monthly basis, retail sales were up 1.5%, faster than the 0.2% rise seen a month ago. Moreover, this was the eighth consecutive increase.

Sales of non-food products, except automotive fuel, grew 15.9% annually in November, which was 19.8% in October.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew by 11.8%, and automotive fuel sales were 10.2% higher.

Similarly, sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment climbed 24.4% on a yearly basis, while online sales rose 16.6%.

The retail sales growth led the overall trade sales volume, which advanced 7.1% year-over-year in the month. Among other subcategories, wholesale trade sales rose 3.3% on an annual basis, while wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles grew 10.4% over the same period.

On a monthly basis, trade sales volume was up 0.5%, compared to 3.6% contraction in October, TurkStat said.

Like this, a positive trend was seen in both retail and overall trade sales in November. Retail sales are an important indicator of consumption and consumer behavior and they contribute to gross domestic product (GDP).

Elsewhere, Türkiye's current account deficit widened to nearly $4 billion in November from $2.76 billion in the corresponding month a year prior, data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) showed.

A separate report by TurkStat on Tuesday also showed that the total turnover index, including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors, increased by 37.3% on an annual basis in November 2025.