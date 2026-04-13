Volume of retail trade in Türkiye surged by 15.6% on an annual basis in February, official data showed on Monday, slowing slightly from the January level but maintaining a positive momentum.

In the same month, total trade sales volume increased by 4.0% compared to the last year, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

In January, the retail sales volume index increased by 18.8% on an annual basis, while trade sales volume surged 7.6%, respectively.

Among other subindices in February, the wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles volume decreased by 1.5%, and the volume of wholesale trade sales edged down by 0.1%, the data showed. Thus, retail sales were the major contributor to the overall increase in trade sales in the month.

Trade and retail sales serve as a significant indicator of consumer behavior and spending tendency, contributing to an economy's output.

On a monthly basis, however, both trade and retail sales witnessed marginal slowdowns.

Trade sales volume decreased by 0.6%, and retail sales volume index decreased by 0.2% month-over-month.

Separate data from TurkStat showed on Monday that the total turnover index of the Turkish economy, including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors increased by 34.2% on an annual basis in February.