Türkiye's manufacturing activity showed signs of stabilizing in November, but still remained moderate, a survey reported on Monday.

The Türkiye Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and S&P Global, rose to 48.0, its highest level since February, compared to 46.5 in October.

While still below the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction, the reading indicates a softer easing of business conditions.

Manufacturing output in Türkiye declined at the slowest pace in nine months, as firms adjusted to weaker demand, the survey showed.

New orders softened, and new export orders fell more sharply, with some companies citing competitive international pricing as a challenge, according to the survey.

Inflationary pressures eased, supported by a modest rise in input costs, which also saw their weakest increase in almost a year.

Employment levels were reduced only slightly, marking the smallest decline since March, reflecting the softer slowdowns in output and new orders.

Purchasing activity was reduced markedly with sharper moderations in stocks of both purchases and finished goods also registered, the survey also showed.

"A more muted inflationary environment provided a boost to the Turkish manufacturing sector in November. Input costs and selling prices increased at the slowest rates in 2025 so far, and this coincided with less pronounced moderations across key variables," said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"The data provide hope that the turn of the year will see improving fortunes for manufacturers."