The eldest son of the late Isak Andic, founder of the clothing chain Mango, has been arrested over his father's death during a hiking trip in December 2024, Spanish police said Tuesday.

Jonathan Andic, who was alone with his 71-year-old father when the retail magnate plunged to his death in the Montserrat mountains near Barcelona, was taken into custody, Catalan regional police said, confirming a report in the daily La Vanguardia newspaper.

Authorities said at the time that he fell from a height near the Salnitre caves in Collbato, an area marked by steep drops and ravines.

Investigators initially treated the death as an accident, with early findings suggesting Isak may have slipped. A judge closed the case in January 2025 after finding no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

However, investigators with Catalonia's regional police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, along with prosecutors and the court, reopened the investigation in October 2025 after citing inconsistencies in Jonathan Andic's testimony, according to the reports.

Jonathan Andic has denied any responsibility for his father's death and has maintained that the fall was accidental.