Stocks in the United States travel sector dropped on Monday over rising omicron cases and hundreds of flight cancellations, which left travelers stranded across the country during the holidays.

Over 800 flights were canceled within, into, or out of the U.S. on Monday, data from flight-tracking website FlightAware.com showed.

That was on top of over 3,000 flight cancellations during the Christmas holiday weekend, typically a peak time for travel for Americans.

The shares of American Airlines Group, United Airlines Holdings, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines were down between 0.2% and 0.8%.

Most airline stocks have rallied this year on hopes of a travel boom as travelers start visiting friends and family after dealing with pandemic-related restrictions last year.

However, staff shortages at airlines, weather-related disruptions and now the fast-spreading omicron variant have disrupted flights frequently this year.

Poor weather in some areas has also added to travelers woes.

Southwest Airlines said it had canceled about 50 of the 3,600 flights scheduled Monday due to weather-related problems.

American Airlines pointed to its statement on Saturday that said the carrier had to cancel flights due to "COVID-related sick calls."

Separately, the Shanghai government said on Monday that the country's aviation regulator would suspend two China Eastern Airlines Corp flights from New York to Shanghai from Jan. 3 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Other travel stocks also came under pressure as omicron triggers fears of tougher restrictions.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Corp were down between 1.1% and 2.3%.

Carnival Corp said it had isolated a small number of passengers on board its Carnival Freedom cruise ship due to positive COVID-19 test results. All passengers from the cruise trip disembarked on Sunday, and the ship departed Monday afternoon on its next planned voyage, it added.

Travel firms Airbnb, Expedia Group and Tripadvisor fell between 0.4% and 1%.

Hotel operators Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide Holdings were down marginally.