Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said Tuesday Turkey was not “at the level we desire” on the inflation front.

“On the inflation front, unfortunately, we aren’t at the level we desire. It is important that each institution performs its part within the scope of its field of duty,” Evan told the Turkish Capital Markets Congress in Istanbul.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate rose to 19.89% year-on-year in October, according to official data, driven by food, services, housing and transportation prices, reflecting in part soaring world energy prices.

The country’s central bank last month raised its year-end inflation forecast to 18.4% from 14.1%, in an upgrade driven by higher import costs and food prices.

Strong public finance will continue to be an important pillar of macroeconomic stability in Turkey, Elvan said.

Stressing that foreign exchange rates will stabilize and risk premiums will fall as the fight against inflation continues, he noted. “The global conjuncture and the domestic outlook reveal that we need to be extremely careful in the fight against inflation.”

“As I always underline, we’re in favor of private-sector-led, balanced, sustainable, competitive, and employment and environmentally-friendly growth,” he said.

Elvan also said the Treasury and Finance Ministry clearly showed determination in fighting inflation, taking timely macroprudential measures when necessary.