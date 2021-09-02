Turkish exporters managed to achieve their best August sales to date, while the nation's 12-month rolling foreign sales also reached a new all-time high, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş announced Thursday.

Exports totaled $18.9 billion last month, posting a 52% year-on-year increase, Muş told a meeting in the capital Ankara to announce preliminary figures.

"With this strong momentum achieved in our exports, we surpassed the pre-pandemic performance," the minister said.

The figure also represents a rise of 43% versus August 2019, he underlined.

After exceeding the threshold of $200 billion for the first time ever in July, the country's 12-month rolling exports reached $207.5 billion last month, the minister noted.

Imports climbed 23.8% to $23.2 billion in August, the data showed. The exports-to-imports coverage ratio jumped 15.1 points to 81.5%.

Muş also highlighted that the January-August sales soared 37% year-on-year to $140.2 billion.

The eight-month figure was up 20% from the same period of 2019.

Imports from January through August reached $170 billion, rising 25.5% from a year ago, according to the data.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio rose to 82.5%, up 6.9 points from the eight-month period of 2020.