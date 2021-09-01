Turkey’s economy rebounded powerfully in the second quarter to grow at a record pace after a sharp slowdown a year earlier caused by COVID-19 restrictions, official data showed Wednesday.
The gross domestic product (GDP) grew a massive 21.7% year-on-year in the April-June period, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, marking the highest level in data that goes back to 1999.
The economy expanded 0.9% compared to the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the data showed.
The first-quarter growth was revised to 7.2% from an initial 7%.
The economy grew 1.8% last year, despite a 10.4% plunge in the second quarter, one of only a few globally to avoid an annual contraction amid the initial pandemic fallout.
To battle surging COVID-19 cases, Turkey reimposed curfews, weekend lockdowns and restaurant closures this year, including a tougher but brief lockdown in April and May due to surging COVID-19 cases.
But manufacturing and the broader economy were largely unaffected by the measures, which were completely lifted in June.
Growth in the second quarter was led by services, which expanded 45.8% annually, followed by industry growth of 40.5% and information and communication sector expansion of 25.3%.
Slower growth was displayed by the real estate sector, which expanded 3.7%, construction at 3.1% and agriculture at 2.3%.
The second-quarter data came in parallel to market expectations. Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said in June that the annual growth rate could surpass 20%.
Forecast in a Reuters poll of 14 economists was for a 21.7% growth annually. This could push the GDP growth to 8% or more for 2021.
Bloomberg surveys expected a 21% growth from a year earlier and 1% from the first quarter. Forecasts in an Anadolu Agency (AA) survey were for a 21.8% growth and more than 8% for the whole year.
The government officially forecasts 5.8% growth this year, though Elvan said it could top 8% annually with a robust April-June performance.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.