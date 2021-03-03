Turkey posted a 15.61% annual rise in consumer prices in February, the country’s statistical authority announced on Wednesday.
The annual figure increased by 0.64 percentage points last month, rising from 14.97% in January, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
Month-on-month, the consumer price index climbed by 0.91% in February.
Economists polled by Anadolu Agency (AA) last week projected the inflation rate in February to be 15.45%.
Under the new economic program announced by the government last September, Turkey’s inflation rate target for this year is 8%.
The central bank’s year-end inflation forecast for 2021 is 9.4%.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.