Turkey's retail sales volume, a marker of growing consumer spending, surged 41.7% year-on-year in April due to the base effect brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data revealed on Friday.
Excluding automotive fuel, non-food sales soared 74.6%, while automotive fuel sales climbed 38.5% compared to the same month of last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.
Food, drink and tobacco sales increased 10.2% over the same period.
Last April, the reading deteriorated by 20% on an annual basis when the strict COVID‐19 restrictions were introduced in the country.
Textile, clothing and footwear sales posted the largest annual rise among non-food items, ballooning 276.8% in the month.
Online and mail order sales surged 62.1% in the same period.
Compared to March, retail sales volume in Turkey slipped 6.3% in April.
Turkey relaxed coronavirus-related curbs on movement at the start of March in a process of normalization but tightened them again last month after a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.