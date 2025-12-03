Annual inflation in Türkiye slowed further in November to 31.1%, down from 32.87% in October, its lowest in four years, official data showed on Wednesday.

Month-over-month, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.87%, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

The annual rate marked the lowest increase in consumer prices in Türkiye since November 2021, when it was 21.31%.

The rise was led by education, with a 66.2% year-on-year increase, as well as housing at 49.92%, TurkStat said.

Inflation has been on a downward trend since the middle of last year, except for an uptick registered in September.

The Turkish central bank cut its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 39.5% at its last monetary policy meeting in October.