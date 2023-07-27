Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said Thursday that the inflation will show a temporary increase in the short term due to exchange rate and financial measures.

"We are carefully laying the groundwork for the sustainable start of disinflation process in 2024," she said during her inaugural appearance in front of the public.

Erkan explained that the CBRT has revised its medium-term inflation targets to 58% for year-end of 2023, 33% for year-end of 2024, aims to lower it further to 15% by 2025.