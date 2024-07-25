The Turkish central bank's total reserves increased slightly to hit a new record level as of last week, official data showed Thursday.

The bank's reserves totaled $153.9 billion (TL 5.2 trillion), the figures shared by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) showed, compared to $153.8 billion a week earlier.

The latest increase marked the continuation of a positive trend for the monetary authority that has been observed since the local elections in March.

Accordingly, as of July 19, the central bank's gross foreign exchange reserves rose by $350 million, from $94.35 billion to $94.7 billion, the data showed.

Gold reserves, meanwhile, totaled $59.2 billion, down from $59.4 billion.