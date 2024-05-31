Türkiye's economy expanded 5.7% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024, according to official data released on Friday, matching market forecasts as domestic demand continued to propel growth despite tighter monetary policy.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.4% in Q1, the data from Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

A poll by Anadolu Agency (AA) had a median of 5.9% for first quarter growth on a yearly basis. Fourteen economists estimated that the economy hovered between 4.2% and 7% gain during the January-March period.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 12 economists was for GDP growth of 5.7% in Q1. Forecasts ranged between 5% and 7%.

The country's economy grew by 4% in the final quarter of 2023.

The country's GDP reached TL 8.8 trillion ($285.57 billion) in the January-March period, the statistical institute said.

"When the activities which constitute gross domestic product were analyzed; the value added increased by 11.1% in construction, 5.5% in information and communication, 5.0% in professional, administrative and support service activities, 4.9% in industry, 4.6% in agriculture," TurkStat said.

Government final consumption expenditure increased by 3.9% and gross fixed capital formation increased by 10.3% in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same quarter of the previous year.

The final consumption expenditures of resident households gained 7.3% in the same period, the data showed.

Türkiye’s economy grew an annual 4.5% in 2023 and 4% in the first quarter of that year despite a slowdown in main trading partners and devastating earthquakes in February.

The central bank raised its policy rate by a total of 4,150 basis points in a tightening cycle since June, the latest one to 50% in March, citing deterioration in the inflation outlook. It kept the benchmark rate steady since then and vowed to act if the inflation outlook worsens.

The government has said the policies will facilitate bringing inflation down from nearly 70% currently while changing the composition of economic growth and attaining sustainable growth levels. Forecasts announced in September showed the government expects the economy to grow 4% this year.

Analysts and some of the banks such as Goldman Sachs, however, anticipate the economic slowdown to take a sharper turn in the second part of the year due to tighter policy.