Turkey’s industrial production rose 8.7% year-on-year in July, less than forecasted after rebounding strongly in previous months as coronavirus measures were lifted, official data showed Monday.
The data came after a strong run in which rebounds in consumption, exports and tourism set the economy on a path to near 10% overall growth this year, leaving last year’s initial coronavirus fallout behind.
Month-on-month, industrial output shrank 4.2% in July on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.
Industry representatives have attributed the decline to the nine-day Islamic holiday of Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, which started on July 17 and lasted through July 26.
In a Reuters poll, production was forecast to have risen 15.1% annually in July after output surged 23.9% in June.
Many Turkish factories halted work in March last year, soon after the first COVID-19 infection was recorded. Output dropped 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May before recovery began in June.
The data Monday showed the manufacturing index went up 7.9% year-on-year in July. The mining and quarrying index also increased by 15.2%, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index rose by 11.7%.
Throughout the pandemic, Turkey imposed temporary curfews and business closures, including a tough but brief lockdown in April and May of this year due to surging COVID-19 cases, but manufacturing and the broader economy were largely unaffected. The measures were lifted in June.
Turkey’s economy grew a massive 21.7% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to official data, rebounding powerfully after a sharp slowdown a year earlier driven by COVID-19 restrictions.
The government foresees 9% growth this year, according to recently released medium-term forecasts.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.