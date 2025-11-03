Turkish manufacturing activity eased further in October as new orders and output continued to slow at the start of the new quarter, a top business survey showed on Monday.

The Turkish manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped to 46.5 from 46.7 in September, said a survey by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and S&P Global.

The headline PMI is a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance. It is derived from indicators for new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases. Any reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity.

"The headline PMI registered at 46.5 in October, down fractionally from 46.7 in September and the lowest reading in three months. As such, the index pointed to a further moderation of business conditions in the manufacturing sector," the report said.

Manufacturing output declined for the 19th consecutive month, with weaker customer demand and a slowdown in new orders cited as key factors, affecting both domestic and export markets.

In response to the downturn, manufacturers reduced employment and curtailed purchasing activity, according to the survey. Suppliers, facing reduced demand, were able to slightly improve delivery times.

"Muted demand conditions again set the scene for the Turkish manufacturing sector in October, leading to slowdowns in output, new orders, employment and purchasing," said Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Manufacturers continued to face sharply rising input costs, again in large part due to currency weakness. These patterns have been seen throughout 2025 so far, and there is little sign of an end to the challenges facing firms in the near future," he said.