Turkish retail sales growth moderated in June but remained strong, following an acceleration in the previous two months, official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed on Tuesday.

The volume of retail sales increased 14.7% year-over-year in June, a slower pace than the 17.6% rise in May, which was the fastest growth since March 2024.

The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, softened to 19.1% from 21.6%.

Similarly, sales of food, drinks and tobacco grew at a slower pace of 10% compared to a 12.4% increase in May. Data showed that automotive fuel sales growth eased to 4% from 8.7%.

During June, online sales growth slowed to 6.9% from 11.7%.

Monthly, retail sales climbed 1.3% after rising 1.9% in May.

Total trade sales volume, meanwhile, increased by 22.5% year-over-year in June, following a 19.5% growth registered in May. Apart from a 14.7% rise in retail sales, two other subindexes also posted notable increases in the month, compared to the same period in 2024, the data revealed.

Accordingly, wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 14.3%, while wholesale trade sales jumped by 27.6% on an annual basis in June, TurkStat said.

Trade sales and retail sales volume serve as significant indicators of shopping trends and consumer spending, and accordingly point to their contributions to economic growth.

The data, released earlier on Monday, also revealed that industrial output registered its fastest annual growth in nearly one and a half years in June, expanding by 8.3%.

Moreover, a separate report by TurkStat on Tuesday showed that the total turnover index, encompassing the industry, construction, trade and services sectors, increased by 45.0% year-over-year in June.