Türkiye's retail sales growth accelerated further in January to the highest level in nearly two years, extending the positive momentum seen in recent months, official data showed on Wednesday.

The volume of retail sales climbed 18.8% yearly in January, faster than the 16.5% rise in December, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Moreover, this was the sharpest growth since March 2024, when sales had surged 20.1%.

The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, quickened to 26.4% from 20.2%, and that in textiles, clothing and footwear improved to 14.9% from 6.6%.

Meanwhile, the sales of food, beverages, and tobacco increased at a slower pace of 9.5% versus 10.2% a month ago.

Data also showed that online retail sales were 29.7% higher compared to a 17.4% growth seen in December.

Monthly, retail sales climbed 2.4% in January, following a 1.8% gain in the prior month.

The rise in retail sales was also reflected in overall trade sales, which surged 7.6% compared to the same month last year. Among other subindices in trade sales, the volume of repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles rose 13.6% on an annual basis, while wholesale trade sales volume saw a more moderate increase of 1.5% over the same period.

At the same time, trade sales volume increased by 0.1% month-over-month.

Retail sales and trade sales in general are a significant indicator of consumption and consumer behavior, and they contribute to gross domestic product (GDP).

Separate data shared by TurkStat on Wednesday also showed that the total turnover in the Turkish economy rose 35.8% on an annual basis in January.

Looking at the details of the total turnover index, industry turnover was up 30.0%, construction increased by 34.0%, trade surged 39.4% and services by 33.8% on an annual basis in January 2026.