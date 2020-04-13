The retail sales volume, with constant prices in the Turkish economy, jumped 10.6% year-on-year in February, according to official figures released Monday.
During the month, the highest annual hike was seen in nonfood sales – except automotive fuel – with 14.7%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) stated.
It added that food, drinks and tobacco sales, and automobile fuel sales followed it with rises of 9.6% and 1.8%, respectively, year-on-year in February.
Among nonfood, the volume of textile, clothing and footwear sales rose 19.3%, and computers, books and telecommunications equipment climbed 15.8%.
The volume of medical goods and cosmetic sales, electronic goods and furniture sales went up 8.1% and 6.7%, respectively.
Meanwhile, sales by mail order and internet climbed 48.1% year-on-year in February.
TurkStat also revealed that the calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 21.8% in February on a yearly basis.
"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 24.7%, nonfood (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 25.2%, automotive fuel sales increased by 8.3%," it added.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.