The retail sales volume, with constant prices in the Turkish economy, jumped 10.6% year-on-year in February, according to official figures released Monday.

During the month, the highest annual hike was seen in nonfood sales – except automotive fuel – with 14.7%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) stated.

It added that food, drinks and tobacco sales, and automobile fuel sales followed it with rises of 9.6% and 1.8%, respectively, year-on-year in February.

Among nonfood, the volume of textile, clothing and footwear sales rose 19.3%, and computers, books and telecommunications equipment climbed 15.8%.

The volume of medical goods and cosmetic sales, electronic goods and furniture sales went up 8.1% and 6.7%, respectively.

Meanwhile, sales by mail order and internet climbed 48.1% year-on-year in February.

TurkStat also revealed that the calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 21.8% in February on a yearly basis.

"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 24.7%, nonfood (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 25.2%, automotive fuel sales increased by 8.3%," it added.