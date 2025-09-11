Retail sales volume in Türkiye rose again on an annual basis in July, leading the overall rise in trade sales in the month, according to official data from the country's statistical authority on Thursday.

Retail sales surged 13% year-over-year in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed. The retail sales growth moderated compared to annual figures for May and June, but remained strong despite declining by 0.2% month-over-month in July.

Meanwhile, the total trade sales volume increased 11.6% on a yearly basis in the same month, TurkStat said. Apart from retail sales, two other subindexes both surged in the month.

Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles volume increased by 9.5%, and wholesale trade sales volume increased by 11.4% compared to July 2024, according to the data.

Monthly trade sales volume decreased by 6.5% in July.

Trade sales and retail sales volume serve as significant indicators of shopping trends and consumer spending, and accordingly point to their contributions to economic growth.

The annual sales growth was led by computers, books and telecommunications equipment, which rose 23.5% in July. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco also surged by 14.4% in July versus the same month a year ago.

Retail trade volume, which excluded watches and jewelry, also pointed to a robust trend and was up 10.3% year-on-year. Sales of automotive fuel, on the other hand, jumped 8.9% over the same period.

A separate report released by TurkStat on Thursday indicated that the total turnover index of the Turkish economy, including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors, increased by 38.8% on an annual basis in July.