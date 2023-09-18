The Fourth Türkiye-China Communications Forum will be held in Istanbul to discuss the first decade of the Belt and Road Initiative on Wednesday.

Organized jointly by the Turkuvaz Media Group, China Today magazine and China International Communications Group, the forum, entitled “The First 10 Years of Belt and Road Initiative,” will focus on how the two countries will further enhance and develop their deep-rooted relations, including economic and trade ties.

The General Manager at Turkuvaz Dergi (Magazine) Group Yasemin Gebeş will make the opening speech, while CICG Deputy-Director Gao Anming will hold a special session focusing on China’s strategies regarding the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Director-General of International Agreements and EU Affairs at Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade Müdürü Hüsnü Dilemre will lead a special session on the Future of Economic and Trade Relations between Türkiye and China on the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, while Gökhan Yücel, the Head of Communications Department at the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, will touch on investment opportunities between the two countries.

China’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Liu Shaobin and Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Serdar Çam will also make speeches at the forum.

Exclusive panels attended by top academics from the two countries will also be held as part of the forum, which is sponsored by Türkiye’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines.