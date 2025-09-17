Türkiye's medium-term program has faced temporary internal and external shocks that have had a short-term negative impact, but the government has managed to keep its road map on track, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said Wednesday.

"Türkiye kept the program on track because we prioritized its implementation with determination," Şimşek told an interview with private broadcaster A Haber.

Despite all the challenges, Şimşek says Türkiye is firmly on a disinflationary path.

“Almost everything that could have gone wrong happened this year: drought, frost, war in our region, Trump’s trade wars, and even uncertainty caused by an ongoing domestic court case," he said.

"Yet despite all these headwinds, we believe headline inflation will drop below 30% by year-end. Next year, our target is below 20%,” he said.

Last week's official data showed annual inflation dropped to below 33% in August, though food and services prices continue to pressure prices.

The government's newly updated medium-term program expects inflation to slow to 28.5% this year and to 16% in 2026 before dropping to single digits the following year.

The country's central bank estimates it will fall to about 24% by the end of 2025, with a forecast range of 25%-29%. Policymakers are aiming to cut it to 16% by the end of next year and 9% by end-2027, according to the central bank estimates.

Şimşek highlighted that the program’s first phase, aimed at restoring macro-financial stability, had already been achieved through reserve accumulation, narrowing the budget deficit and reducing the current account gap.

The economy is now in the second phase, focused on disinflation and resilience-building.

"We have already entered the second stage, which will last 1-1.5 years. Inflation is falling, fiscal discipline is being restored, structural improvement in the current account has been achieved, and reserves are at comfortable levels," he said.

"By the end of this year, we expect the budget deficit to be around 3.5% of GDP and the current account deficit below 1.5%,” he explained.

He added that a third stage, beginning in 2026, will focus on structural reforms and transitioning into a low-inflation ecosystem

'Inflation fight not easy'

Şimşek acknowledged that curbing price growth remains one of Türkiye's toughest challenges.

"Fighting inflation is not easy. Last August, headline inflation was over 50%. This August, it was around 33%. Core goods inflation has already fallen below 20%. However, service inflation, particularly in rents and education, remains high due to earlier policy changes and adjustment effects. But this will normalize,” he said.

While rents rose 74% and education costs surged 61% in August, Şimşek argued that the trend is temporary. Food inflation, meanwhile, has been pressured by drought, pushing it back above 30%.

The central bank cited a decline in underlying trends of inflation as it cut its benchmark policy rate for the second consecutive month last week. The one-week repo rate was lowered by 250 basis points to 40.5%, following a 300-basis-point cut in July.

The pace of easing slowed as inflation fell less than expected in August. At the same time, data showed the economy expanded by a stronger-than-expected 4.8% year-over-year in the second quarter despite a prolonged tightening cycle.

The CBRT had raised its policy rate to 46% in April amid market volatility following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu on graft charges. Before that, the bank had begun a gradual easing cycle in December as inflation retreated from a peak of 75% in May 2024.

Risk premium at 5-year low

The minister stressed that fiscal discipline remains a cornerstone of the government’s policy.

"Our biggest strength is fiscal discipline. Before the 2023 earthquakes, the budget deficit averaged 2.4% of GDP over 20 years. The earthquakes pushed it above 5%, but we have taken strong measures," Şimşek said.

"This year we expect around 3.5%-3.6%. Spending discipline is strict, and we are even below targets in some categories."

Meanwhile, Türkiye's five-year credit default swap (CDS) – a form of insurance for bondholders – on Wednesday dropped to 244 basis points, its lowest level since February 2020.

During the last year, it hovered between 242 and 370 points, while it saw an 840-point level in 2022.

“Had it not been for the recent shocks, we might have been below 200," Şimşek said. "But the important point is that we are steadily moving in the right direction."

Current account, reforms

Şimşek emphasized that the current account deficit is no longer a major concern.

"Excluding net gold imports, the current account deficit is under control and will remain below 0.5% of GDP over the next three years. This shows structural improvement. Türkiye has no problems with reserve adequacy or access to external finance," he said.

He also rejected claims that Türkiye’s competitiveness had eroded, noting that the country’s share in EU imports has risen from 3.3% to 4% since the start of the program, despite weak European demand.

Şimşek said the government is preparing reforms to strengthen resilience, including preventing abuse in bankruptcy protection (concordat) cases.

"We have received complaints of firms misusing the concordat mechanism. We are working with the Justice Ministry to stop abuses and better protect creditors," he said.