Türkiye is drawing up a plan to relocate industrial zones in Istanbul to more disaster-resilient areas as part of a strategy to mitigate the economic fallout of a possible major earthquake in the region, a report said on Wednesday.

The plan comes amid rising concerns about the long-anticipated Istanbul earthquake, which experts say could pose a severe threat not only to the metropolis’ population but also to the country’s industrial base.

A magnitude 6.2 tremor rattled the city this April, reviving memories of a historic quake that devastated the country's southeast two years ago and raising anxieties about the city's lack of preparedness.

The quake marked the biggest in years in Istanbul, which straddles the Bosporus dividing Europe and Asia and sits just north of a fault line crossing the Marmara Sea.

A significant share of Türkiye’s manufacturing and exports are concentrated in and around the Istanbul metropolitan area, zones that are highly vulnerable to seismic activity.

Any disaster would stagger Türkiye's economy, given that the broader Marmara region accounts for more than 40% of the national gross domestic product (GDP).

There are nine industrial areas in Istanbul, according to OSBÜK, the umbrella organization representing the zones.

The Industry and Technology Ministry’s 2030 Industrial Strategy includes a dedicated chapter on earthquake resilience.

The new plan will prioritize risk analysis of existing industrial areas, followed by the identification of relocation zones that meet stringent disaster-resilience standards, a report by private broadcaster NTV said.

Quake-resilience will be a primary criterion and new industrial zones will be developed with robust infrastructure and modern safety standards, it noted.

Where relocation is not feasible, authorities plan to reinforce existing industrial facilities to improve their earthquake resistance.

The envisioned industrial areas will be strategically placed with rail and port connections, according to the report.

To facilitate this, the government will encourage private-sector investment and explore alternative financing models.