Türkiye’s Investment Office attended the U.N. General Assembly this week to connect with investors and showcase sustainable investment opportunities in the country, seeking to attract more investment, starting from the U.S. to other countries.

The office kicked off a high-profile ad campaign at the vibrant Times Square, showcasing messages promoting investment in Türkiye and its strategic location.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ahmet Burak Daglıoğlu, head of the Investment Office evaluated their program in New York, expressing the aim to attract more investments from the U.S. and stating that the U.N. General Assembly serves as an ideal platform to share Türkiye's developments with international investors.

"We believe this is the right platform to share our message,” he said.

Dağlıoğlu is a part of the delegation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the U.S. this week, along with other top officials including Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır.

As part of his assessment, Dağlıoğlu drew attention that investment also takes part of the agenda during the contacts.

He evaluated the upgrades of the major credit rating agencies and also said there was an increase in inflows, particularly portfolio investments this year.

He recalled that Türkiye was the only country to receive the upgrades of all three agencies this year, which makes the country "special" in this regard, adding that investors follow these developments and that this has significantly contributed to investment inflows.

The increase in investment appetite is attributed to a recent upward momentum in direct investments following these upgrades, according to Dağlıoğlu.

In the last seven months alone, Türkiye received approximately $6 billion in investment, he said, a figure expected to grow in the coming months.

Türkiye as ‘Nexus’

Moreover, Daglıoğlu noted that the Investment Office has launched various advertising campaigns to promote investment opportunities in Türkiye.

The "Your Resilient Partner” campaign highlighted Türkiye’s rapid recovery post-pandemic, while last year’s campaign celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye under the theme "Common Ground,” he explained.

"Our new campaign, ‘Nexus of the World,’ focuses on Türkiye as a hub connecting various regions,” Dağlıoğlu said, adding that this transcends the mere physical intersection and connection point Türkiye has.

He also emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to sustainability, noting that the office's Times Square campaign urges investors to align their business plans with the nation’s sustainability goals.

Looking ahead, Türkiye aims to attract sustainable investments as part of its Foreign Direct Investment Strategy for 2024-2028, with an emphasis on digital initiatives.

"The investment opportunities in adapting traditional businesses to become more digital are rapidly increasing,” Daglıoğlu explained.

He also said Türkiye has established itself as a key player in international supply and value chains under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership over the past 20 years

Daglıoğlu noted that as Turkish small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) integrate into these chains, international firms are also shifting operations linked to Türkiye.

He added that ongoing efforts are aimed at attracting more investments to boost qualified employment in the country.