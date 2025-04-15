Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran emphasized Türkiye's growing diplomatic and economic footprint in Africa during the recent Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), mentioning the strong representation from the continent at the gathering that brought together numerous diplomats, experts and journalists in the popular resort.

Organized under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the forum brought together more than 6,000 participants from 155 countries, including heads of state, ministers, diplomats, academics, NGOs and media representatives.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Duran highlighted the forum's inclusive nature.

"In this respect, the diplomacy forum we organized under the auspices of our president and led by our Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has this special feature: It gave a voice to people who may not be sufficiently visible or heard on various platforms and forums around the world," he said.

More than 230 bilateral meetings were held during the three-day event, addressing major global issues such as Gaza, Ukraine, U.S.-China-Russia relations, trade wars and European security.

Focusing on Africa’s strong representation, Duran noted the participation of 82 high-level African officials.

"With 82 high-level participants, Africa once again made a very significant contribution to this year’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum," he said.

Duran emphasized Türkiye’s "win-win" model of engagement with Africa, built on equal partnerships and mutual respect.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Burhanettin Duran (2-L) speaks at the panel titled "Horn of Africa: Risks and Opportunities" held within the scope of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025), Antalya, southern Türkiye, April 11, 2025. (AA Photo)

"Türkiye is a reliable actor in Africa. When we ask, 'What is the main reason for this?' – it's that we build relationships on equal footing. We don't come from a colonial past. Therefore, we're involved in efforts that contribute to African countries, and because they see this, they trust Türkiye," said the deputy foreign minister.

Türkiye’s trade volume with Africa has increased tenfold in recent years, growing from $3.6 billion to $36 billion. Turkish investments on the continent have surpassed $92 billion.

Duran credited this growth to a broad network of national institutions, including Turkish Airlines (THY), the Turkish Maarif Foundation, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE).

In addition to economic cooperation, Duran outlined Türkiye's contributions to security and stability in Africa through defense industry partnerships and counterterrorism support.

He highlighted Türkiye’s ongoing mediation efforts, referencing the 2024 Ankara Declaration signed between Somalia and Ethiopia and a series of planned follow-up talks.

The Turkish seismic research vessel Oruç Reis sails into the Port of Mogadishu, Somalia, Oct. 25, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Reflecting on the forum’s broader goals, Duran concluded: "It was very important to provide a platform where the world’s problems could be discussed more effectively, to open this up to everyone and to enable people to come together and embrace diplomacy – rather than conflict or war."

Western countries, he said, were closely watching the forum.

"I believe all the messages intended for them were delivered by the participants and received accordingly."