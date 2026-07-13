Retail sales growth in Türkiye accelerated in May after slowing in April, official data showed on Monday.

Retail sales volume rose 13.7% year-over-year in May, supported by strong growth in non-food purchases, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The volume had jumped 11.7% in April, its weakest pace since March 2025.

Growth in sales of non-food products, excluding fuel, accelerated to 17.5% from 14.8%, the data showed.

Food sales growth picked up to 9.1% from 7.8%. Sales of automotive fuel increased 3.2% from a year earlier.

Sales of computers, books and telecommunications equipment recorded the strongest increase, climbing 23.5%, followed by a 17.6% rise in textiles, clothing and footwear.

Online retail sales rose 16.2% year-over-year, although that was slower than April's 18.8% increase.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 2.4% in May, rebounding from a 1.6% decline in April.

Sales of computers, books and telecommunications equipment rose 3.7%, while textiles, clothing and footwear increased 2.9%.

Despite the strength in retail activity, overall trade sales volume declined 1.4% annually, mainly due to a 7.8% fall in wholesale trade.

Total trade sales increased 0.7% month-over-month, while wholesale trade sales fell 0.6%.