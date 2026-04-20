Türkiye is launching a broad-based regional incentive program aimed at strengthening investment across the Marmara region and reducing the economic burden on Istanbul by boosting the development of surrounding provinces.

The "Local Development Initiative Incentive Program," coordinated by the Industry and Technology Ministry, will support projects in 11 provinces, seeking to unlock local production potential, accelerate strategic investments and reinforce the region's role as a key investment hub.

Under the scheme, investors will be offered a wide range of incentives depending on project size and scope, including tax reductions, social security premium support, interest or profit-share contributions, land allocation and income tax exemptions.

The initiative foresees each project receiving up to over TL 300 million (nearly $6.7 million) in direct financial support, along with tax cuts of up to 50% of the investment value. Applications for the program will be accepted until May 15.

Cultural industry in Istanbul, rubber products in Bursa

The program outlines province-specific priority sectors to better distribute industrial growth and diversify regional output.

In Istanbul, support will focus on strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem through large-scale shared service hubs, vertical and smart agriculture, and investments in cultural industries, including design-oriented and circular production workshops.

In northwestern Bursa, dubbed Türkiye's automotive capital, incentives will target high-value manufacturing areas such as aerospace and defense subcomponents, advanced rubber products, vehicle cooling systems and technical textiles.

Support for green hydrogen in Çanakkale

Çanakkale will prioritize value-added forestry products, integrated livestock farming, green hydrogen and its derivatives, and innovative products derived from olives and agricultural waste.

Industrial hub Kocaeli is set to receive support for high-specification electrical and pyrotechnic devices, elastomer-based railway components, water recycling technologies and earthquake-resilient advanced materials and testing systems.

In Sakarya, incentives will focus on smart metering systems, vehicle sanitation technologies, value-added agricultural production and industrial food processing machinery.

Geothermal greenhouses in Balıkesir, medical device production in Tekirdağ

Meanwhile, Balıkesir will promote geothermal greenhouse investments, integrated red meat processing facilities, thermal tourism developments and licensed olive oil storage projects.

Tekirdağ will prioritize automotive parts, structural components for defense and civil aviation, textile machinery and medical device manufacturing.

In Yalova, support will target critical components for marine vessels, greenhouse materials, agricultural value-added production and thermal-based health tourism investments.

Bilecik will focus on livestock farming, marble waste recycling, technical ceramics and agricultural processing.

Support for livestock investments in Thrace

Across the Thrace region, livestock and agri-based investments will be encouraged.

Kırklareli will support integrated cattle farming, modular furniture production and grape-based value-added products, while Edirne will prioritize smart agriculture technologies, insulation materials and high-value grain processing.

The program is designed to enhance production, technology and export capacity across the Marmara region while narrowing development gaps between provinces.

The initiative is said to contribute to more balanced and sustainable economic growth by spreading industrial activity beyond Istanbul.