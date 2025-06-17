Türkiye has seen foreign direct investment (FDI) increase by 13% year-over-year in the first four months of the year, according to data on Monday.

The FDI flow reached $3.3 billion, the International Investors Association (YASED) said, lifting the total investments Türkiye has received since 2002 to $278 billion.

The top three countries that invested the most in Türkiye this January-April were Kazakhstan with $610 million, the Netherlands with $311 million, and the U.S. with $201 million.

In April alone, the FDI amounted to $408 million, the YASED data showed.

Of that, $327 million was made up of debt instruments and $140 million of real estate sales to foreign nationals.

Investment liquidations had a downward effect worth $494 million in the same month.

While total investment capital inflows in April amounted to $435 million, financial and insurance activities had a 21.4% share with an investment inflow of $93 million. Specifically, $65 million of the $93 million investment was in the banking sector.

Textile and apparel manufacturing outperformed its previous cumulative performance and attracted 21.1% of investment capital inflows in the same period.

Wholesale and retail trade, with 19%, and professional, scientific, and technical activities, with 11%, were the other sectors with the highest number of investments.

EU countries, which had a 58% share in the 2002-2024 period, accounted for 48% of the overall FDI flows in April.

In the same month, Middle Eastern countries were the second-largest investor region with a share of 18%.

In April, the Netherlands had the largest share with 28%, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 17%, Britain with 10%, France with 8%, and the U.S. with 7%.