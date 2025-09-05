Türkiye is set to unveil its new medium-term program (MTP) on Monday, outlining the country's economic road map for the 2026-2028 period.

The program will be announced at a high-level meeting chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, a statement by the Presidency said on Thursday.

The new MTP will outline the government's updated policy mix amid challenges from inflationary pressures, global economic uncertainty and domestic fiscal needs. The program has been prepared jointly by the Presidency's Strategy and Budget Directorate and the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

It is expected to set the framework for policies on inflation, growth, structural reforms, fiscal discipline and public spending.

The current program has been implemented since 2023 and has mainly centered around a tight monetary policy to curb inflation, which has more than halved over the last year and has lastly eased to below 33%.

The government has also vowed coordination of monetary, fiscal, income and supply-side policies. The new version is expected to give clues about the future course of policies as well as revised goals regarding growth, inflation and other macroeconomic indicators.

The MTP serves as a key blueprint for Türkiye's economic management, laying out macroeconomic policies, key economic indicators, budget balances, borrowing needs and reform priorities.

It also provides a timeline for the implementation of reforms, while defining expenditure ceilings for public institutions. In addition to financial and price stability, the program is expected to highlight measures to boost growth, employment and competitiveness.

Targets in current MTP

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week said the program pursued over the past two and a half years had successfully passed "stress tests."

"Viewing 2026 as the year of reforms in the economy, we are rapidly making our preparations concerning the reforms we will be implementing," Erdoğan said.

The current three-year plan projects the economy to grow 4% in 2025, 4.5% in 2026, and 5% in 2027.

Inflation was forecast at 17.5% for 2025, 9.7% for 2026, and 7% for 2027.

Other targets included:

Budget deficit-to-GDP ratio: 3.1% in 2025, narrowing to 2.5% by 2027.

Unemployment rate: 9.6% in 2025, 9.2% in 2026 and 8.8% in 2027.

Exports: $279.6 billion in 2025, $296.1 billion in 2026 and $319.6 billion in 2027.

Imports: $369 billion in 2025, rising to $390.6 billion in 2026 and $417.5 billion in 2027.