Türkiye will provide interest-free financing support through regional development agencies as part of efforts to accelerate the country's green transition and support vulnerable groups, a senior official said on Monday.

The new support package worth about TL 3 billion (over $67 million) will be launched simultaneously across 31 provinces through 10 regional development agencies under the Socially Inclusive Green Transition Project, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said.

The project, known as SoGreen, is being implemented in cooperation with the World Bank and has a total budget of $400 million.

"We are announcing a TL 3 billion Interest-Free Financing Support Program simultaneously in 31 provinces through 10 of our development agencies," Kacır wrote on the social media platform NSosyal.

Focus on women, youth, green industries

The minister said the program is designed to support employment among groups expected to be most affected by the green transition, particularly women and young people.

He said the financing would also encourage investments in priority sectors related to resource efficiency, cleaner production, the circular economy and emissions reduction.

According to Kacır, the initiative is intended to accelerate Türkiye's shift toward a greener economy while also strengthening social inclusion.

Kacır said development agencies are playing a key role in supporting green transformation and inclusive growth across all 81 provinces under the government's local development strategy.

He said the government would continue contributing to local prosperity by backing projects that support both environmental sustainability and economic development.