Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Monday that the new savings measures aimed to increase efficiency in the public sector and support the disinflation process.

Unveiling the package along with Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in Ankara, Şimşek stressed the savings measures include three main pillars: public savings, spending discipline in the budget, and public investments.

The minister said this was not the first nor the last package they were introducing.

The package encompasses energy efficiency measures, other measures that involve decreasing the expenses in the communication sphere and stopping the purchase and construction of new service buildings for three years, Şimşek explained.

"We are stopping the purchase and rental of new public vehicles for three years, except for mandatory needs in areas such as ambulance, defense and security," he said.

Türkiye's annual inflation was running at nearly 70% in April, according to official data, with officials expecting to see its peak this month before the downfall in the second half of the year.