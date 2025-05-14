The Turkish government is working on a plan to reform retirement rights for housewives and the issue will be brought to the agenda in the coming months, Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan said on Wednesday

"We are working on a proposal concerning the retirement of housewives. After preparing the groundwork and completing the study in June and July, we will present it to the Economic Coordination Board," Işıkhan told reporters in the Parliament.

Asked what the regulation would include, the minister said: "We haven't finalized the content yet."

"We need to conduct a proper analysis. We have to understand very clearly the eligibility and scope of housewives' retirement rights. We'll be looking at factors such as the number of children, whether the individual is disabled, and total periods of service," said Işıkhan.

The minister also addressed questions of a possible mid-year raise for minimum wage earners.

"It’s too early to talk about an interim increase in the minimum wage. When the time comes, we will make the necessary assessments," he noted.

Türkiye had hiked the minimum wage for 2025 by 30%. It had delivered a nearly 50% increase last year but skipped the mid-year increase, unlike in 2023, while tackling inflation.

Annual inflation slowed to 37.9% in April, the lowest level since December 2021.