Türkiye's annual inflation eased moderately to nearly 48.6% in October, official data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI) advanced 48.58% year-over-year in the month, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The index rose 2.88% on a monthly basis, TurkStat said, slightly above the market estimates, which foresaw an increase of 2.5% to 2.6%.

The annual rate was expected to fall to around 48%.

The yearly surge in prices was spearheaded by education and housing, according to TurkStat.

Turkish central bank has lifted its policy rate by 4,150 basis points in a tightening cycle between June 2023 and March this year to curb inflation.