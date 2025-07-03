Annual inflation in Türkiye eased further in June to nearly 35.1%, official data showed on Thursday, continuing a downward trend amid a period of disinflation lasting since the middle of last year.

The consumer price index (CPI) came in at 35.05% in June, slowing down from 35.41% in May, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed.

The monthly inflation rose 1.37%, TurkStat said.

Both rates came in slightly below market estimates, which saw inflation at around 35.2% and monthly at 1.45%.

Turkish central bank kept rates steady at 46% last month, after reversing the easing cycle that it pivoted at the end of last year.