Türkiye's central government budget posted a TL 16.7 billion ($483.8 million) deficit in November, according to official data released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Monday.

November's reading narrowed from a TL 186.3 billion deficit in October, the report by the ministry showed.

Budget revenues hit nearly TL 939.5 billion, while expenditures totaled TL 956.1 billion.

Non-interest expenditures reached TL 809.8 billion, with interest payments totaling TL 146.3 billion.

The report showed that tax revenues came in at TL 819.4 billion.

The budget balance showed a deficit of TL 1.3 trillion from January to November. During this period, budget revenues reached TL 7.8 trillion, while expenditures amounted to TL 9 trillion.

The U.S. dollar traded at an average of 34.4037 Turkish liras in November and 32.6288 on average during the January-November period.