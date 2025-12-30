Türkiye's economic confidence was at 99.5 points in December, unchanged from the previous month, thus remaining at its highest level since March, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

In December, three sub-indices posted increases, while two saw declines, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed.

Sentiment improved in the real sector, with the index rising to 103.7 from 103.2 in November, while the services confidence index also increased to 112.3 from 111.8.

Retail trade confidence also strengthened, with the index up to 115.4 from 114.2.

In contrast, consumer confidence deteriorated, slipping to 83.5 from 85.0, while the construction confidence index also edged lower to 84.5 from 84.9.

The economic confidence index, a key indicator of the overall economic situation, hovers between 0 and 200. A reading above 100 indicates optimism about the overall economic outlook, while a value below 100 reflects a more pessimistic assessment.