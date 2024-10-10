The economic program Türkiye is implementing "is yielding results," Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday after meeting with investors in Doha.

"Today, we came together with Qatar's leading businesspeople and entrepreneurs from many sectors. We explained the stability and reform program we are implementing in Türkiye," he said.

The minister noted they conveyed the advantages of investing in Türkiye, underscoring its "strong" growth performance and its infrastructure, which he said "has really developed tremendously in recent years."

Şimşek, presenting Türkiye's economic policies and goals, was visiting Qatar for talks with officials and investors and was expected to continue his trip to Kuwait afterward.

The minister first met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in the capital Doha.

Şimşek then met with Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) CEO Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud and discussed trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He also met with investors within the scope of the "Invest in Türkiye" program organized by the Turkish Embassy in Doha.

Türkiye has been implementing a tight monetary and fiscal policy since last year to address some of its key imbalances, including the current account deficit and foreign exchange reserves, and to curb inflation.

The effects of the policy pivot have been acknowledged by foreign investors, who have flocked back to Türkiye over the past year, as well as credit rating agencies, which have upgraded their assessments of the country.

"Investor interest is very high, there were over 250 high-level participants. This shows the love for Türkiye and also the interest in the Turkish economy," Şimşek said.

"The fact that this interest has increased so much compared to the previous year makes us happy and shows that we are on the right track," he added.