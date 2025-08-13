Türkiye's housing market recorded its strongest month of the year in July, as demand remains strong despite high borrowing costs, official data showed on Wednesday.

House sales grew 12.4% year-over-year last month to 142,858 units, marking the second-highest July figure in history, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The figure extended the upward trend that began in July 2024 and showed that the Turkish housing market remains robust despite tight monetary conditions and inflationary pressures.

Monthly sales had ranged between 107,000 and 130,000 in the first half of the year. Last month's performance was second only to the pandemic-driven boom in July 2020, when a low-interest loan campaign pushed sales to a record 229,357 units.

The TurkStat data showed mortgaged sales leaped 60.3% on an annual basis in July to 18,425 units, accounting for 14.9% of all house sales, the data showed.

The country's largest and most populous city, Istanbul, once again led the market with 23,152 units sold last month. The capital Ankara followed with 12,491 sales, while the Aegean city of Izmir recorded 7,815 sales.

New home sales climbed 7.8% year-over-year to 43,984 units, while second-hand sales jumped 14.6% to 98,874 units, the TurkStat data showed.

Last month, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) cut its key policy rate by 300 basis points to 43% as it relaunched an easing cycle that was disrupted by political turmoil earlier this year, as markets calmed and disinflation continued.

The bank had hiked its benchmark policy rate to 46% from 42.5% in April and lifted its overnight lending rates to 49 % following market volatility over the arrest in March of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu.

Imamoğlu was jailed pending trial over graft charges.

Before April, the CBRT had gradually cut its key policy rate from December as inflation eased.

Official data last week showed inflation slowed to 33.5% in July, the lowest rate since November 2021, having peaked at 75% in May last year.

Sales to foreign buyers saw a year-over-year decline with 1,913 homes, a18.6% decrease from last year.

By nationality, the highest number of sales was made to citizens of the Russian Federation, with 315 units sold. Russia was followed by Iran with 152 units and Germany with 135 units.

From January through July, total house sales reached 834,751 units, marking a 24.2% increase over the same period in 2024.

Mortgaged sales surged 93.2% to 121,515 units, the TurkStat said. Purchases by foreigners declined by 12.1% to 11,267 units.

In the whole of 2024, sales grew by 20.6% to about 1.48 million units, returning to levels last seen in 2022. Mortgage sales had dropped 10.8% as a strict policy campaign kept borrowing costs high.

Industry officials say this year's sales are expected to exceed 1.5 million units, highlighting persistent demand fueled by high rents, stable housing prices and the erosion of purchasing power due to inflation.

Ziya Yılmaz, head of the Association of Housing Developers and Investors (KONUTDER), pointed to movement in both first-hand and mortgaged sales.

"The momentum since last July continues. We believe total sales could exceed 1.5 million this year if inflation eases and interest rates fall. However, credit conditions and access to land remain key to sustaining this growth," Yılmaz noted.

Engin Keçeli, head of the Association of Turkish Contractors and Real Estate Developers (INDER), said that despite high interest rates, the slowdown in price increases, affordability in certain segments and surging rents are compelling people to buy.

"The long-suppressed demand has turned into a necessity. There's no excuse left not to buy a home. Demand will keep rising, but supply is a concern. Developers must act now. I expect record sales by year-end and even more in 2026," Keçeli said.