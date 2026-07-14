The increase in Türkiye's minimum pension as part of ​a draft bill discussed at parliamentary commission on ⁠Tuesday will ⁠cost the budget TL 79 billion ($1.68 billion) in ​the second ​half of ⁠2026, an impact analysis showed.

The bill would raise the minimum pension from TL 20,000 to TL 23,552, benefiting about 5.1 million pensioners, while also imposing new levies on internet platforms and media providers.

Internet ⁠platforms and media service providers will be required to pay 2% of prior-year net sales to a Culture and Tourism Ministry fund, aimed at boosting the cinema sector.

The 2% levy is ⁠projected to generate TL 417.1 million in additional annual revenue.

A 3,500-lira-per-insured-worker ​incentive for businesses that maintain their ​workforce, introduced in 2026, will be extended for two more ⁠years.

Incentive ‌and support payments are projected ⁠at TL 51 ‌billion in 2026, TL 62 billion ​in 2027 ⁠and TL 75 billion ⁠in 2028, totaling TL 188 ⁠billion.