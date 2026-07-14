The increase in Türkiye's minimum pension as part of a draft bill discussed at parliamentary commission on Tuesday will cost the budget TL 79 billion ($1.68 billion) in the second half of 2026, an impact analysis showed.
The bill would raise the minimum pension from TL 20,000 to TL 23,552, benefiting about 5.1 million pensioners, while also imposing new levies on internet platforms and media providers.
Internet platforms and media service providers will be required to pay 2% of prior-year net sales to a Culture and Tourism Ministry fund, aimed at boosting the cinema sector.
The 2% levy is projected to generate TL 417.1 million in additional annual revenue.
A 3,500-lira-per-insured-worker incentive for businesses that maintain their workforce, introduced in 2026, will be extended for two more years.
Incentive and support payments are projected at TL 51 billion in 2026, TL 62 billion in 2027 and TL 75 billion in 2028, totaling TL 188 billion.