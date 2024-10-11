Türkiye's retail sales increased at the quickest pace in five months in August, official data showed on Friday.

The volume of retail sales surged 13.3% on a yearly basis in August, following a 5.8% rise in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

This was the fastest increase since March, when sales had risen 19.8%.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco alone advanced by 11.3%, and those of non-food products jumped by 17.0% from last year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 2.2% versus a 0.5% increase seen a month ago. This was the third consecutive rise.

In August, wholesale sales climbed 3.1% from a year ago and rose 3.5% from the previous month.