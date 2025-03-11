Türkiye's retail sales growth accelerated in January compared to the previous month while also increasing notably compared to the same period last year, official data showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales volume rose by 2% month-on-month in January, compared to a 0.8% increase in December, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

During this period, sales of food, beverages and tobacco increased by 1.3%, while sales of non-food items rose by 2%.

Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales also saw a rise of 3.1% from the previous month.

On an annual basis, retail sales grew by 12.5% in January, marking the slowest growth rate in six months but boosting the overall trade sales volume, which surged by 5.3% over the same period.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco soared 10.2%, while sales of non-food items grew 15.1% in January year-over-year.

Automotive fuel sales also climbed 5% in the same period, while sales of computers, books and telecommunications equipment saw the largest uptick compared to the previous year, jumping by 32.2%.

Trade sales volume, on the other hand, decreased by 4.1% in January compared with the previous month, TurkStat said. Apart from the surge in retail sales volume, all other subindices were down – as wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles volume decreased by 3.3% and wholesale trade sales volume dropped by 6.7%.

Total turnover surged by 35.4% in January

Separate data from TurkStat, meanwhile, showed that the total turnover index of the Turkish economy increased by 35.4% year-over-year in January.

The figure decelerated from December's annual rise of 42.1%.

The industry index rose by 25.6%, construction by 54.2%, trade by 35.9% and services by 47.6% in January annually.

Monthly, the total turnover index grew 1.6% in January, also decelerating from a 5.3% increase in December.

In January, construction rose by 10.2%, trade by 0.6%, and services by 5%. On the other hand, the industry sub-index fell by 0.2%.