Türkiye's short-term external debt stock stood at $180.5 billion (TL 6.09 trillion) as of June, up by 2.5% compared to the end of 2023, the official data released on Monday showed.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 10.2% to $75.4 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock decreased by 1.6% to $60.4 billion, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said.

Short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans of the banks received from abroad increased by 38.7% to $17.5 billion, while FX deposits of nonresidents within residents' banks decreased by 5.8% in comparison to the end of 2023 recording $18.8 billion, and FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $19.7 billion decreasing by 4.9%.

Trade credits due to imports under other sectors recorded $53.2 billion marking a decrease of 1.9% versus the end of 2023.

As of the end of June, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 49.5% U.S. dollars, 21.5% euro, 13.4% Turkish lira and 15.6% other currencies.

Short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis, calculated based on the external debt maturing within one year or less regarding the original maturity, recorded $236.6 billion, of which $20.9 billion belongs to the resident banks and private sectors to the banks’ branches and affiliates abroad.