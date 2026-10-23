Togg, Türkiye's domestically developed electric vehicle brand, unveiled on Friday a new special edition of its T10F electric fastback, featuring amber-inspired design details and seven exterior color options.

The T10F 4More Kehribar edition takes its name from kehribar, the Turkish word for amber, a natural resin that fossilizes over millions of years. The series draws on amber's warm tones and changing reflections to highlight the car's sporty design, the company said.

The seven exterior colors are Ayder, Seyhan, Urla, Kula, Oltu, Gemlik and Mardin, names associated with locations across Türkiye. The colors are designed to create different visual effects depending on the lighting and viewing angle.

Amber-colored accents appear on several exterior elements, including the wheels, front grille, logo, side mirrors and window surrounds. Inside, seats made with Artisyn fabric, embossed patterns and specially designed decorative surfaces carry the color and material theme into the cabin.

The new edition joins Togg's special-series lineup following the Obsidian edition, which drew inspiration from the deep black tones of obsidian, a naturally occurring volcanic glass.

The 4More goes for a high-performance, dual-motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD) product line for the carmaker's models.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır (2nd R) and Togg executives pose beside a Togg T10F at the Togg factory in Bursa, northwestern Türkiye, Oct. 23, 2026. (AA Photo)

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır on Friday visited Togg's campus in the northwestern Bursa province to review work on the new model and the T6X, a low-cost B-SUV scheduled to go on sale in 2027.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Kacır described Togg's facility as the country's most digitally advanced automotive production plant, with an average of one industrial robot for every 10 employees.

He also said the plant had a production rate of 375 vehicles per day, highlighting the company's manufacturing capacity as it continues to develop its model lineup.

Togg was founded eight years ago after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for the production of a fully locally funded passenger car.

The company is currently manufacturing the T10X SUV and the T10F fastback, launched last year.

Togg sold 39,020 vehicles domestically last year, and ⁠its sales in the first nine months of this year rose over 60% year-over-year to 37,426 units, data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) shows.