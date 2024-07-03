Türkiye's foreign trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low in June despite a notable fall in exports, as imports maintained a downward trend, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports slipped by 10.6% year-over-year to $18.57 billion, the Trade Ministry data showed. Imports were down 4.1% to $25 billion.

The foreign trade gap rose by 21.4% compared to a year ago to $6.4 billion, the data showed.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said the fall in June was due to calendar effects while noting the fall in imports maintained a downward course.

"These data clearly show that our foreign trade policies and the measures taken are yielding positive results," Bolat wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"We will continue our intense efforts with determination to direct our exports toward value-added and high-tech sectors, protect our domestic producers, increase our share in global markets, and expand our trade volume,"

From January through June, exports rose 2% to $125.45 billion, while imports declined by 8.5% to $168.7 billion.

Trade shortfall in the first half of the year fell by more than a third from a year ago to $43.2 billion, the Trade Ministry said.

The annualized exports jumped 2.5% to $257.8 billion. Imports were down 6.7% to $346.1 billion.

The trade gap over the last 12 months narrowed by $31 billion to $88.3 billion, the data showed.