The United States has completed a key procedural stage in the planned sale of F110 engines sought to be used in Türkiye's flagship homegrown fifth-generation fighter jet after the congressional review period expired without objection.

With the Kaan warplane, Ankara seeks to join the exclusive club of nations producing fifth-generation combat aircraft, which notably includes the United States, China and Russia.

The U.S. State Department formally notified Congress of the proposed sale on June 24, triggering a 15-day review period that applies to arms sales to NATO member states.

During that period, nine members of Congress introduced a joint resolution seeking to halt the sale of certain defense equipment, services, and related support to Türkiye.

However, the resolution was not brought to the floor of either the House or the Senate before the review period expired.

The notified sale covers the integration, assembly, external modification, certification, testing, defense services, and technical data transfer related to the F110-GE-129E/F engines that will power the Kaan jet.

Türkiye has worked on the warplane for a decade. The jet was first publicly unveiled in 2023 before it performed its maiden test flight in early 2024. Its serial production is expected to begin in 2028.

Kaan is sought to replace the Air Forces Command's aging F-16 fleet, which is planned to be phased out starting in the 2030s.

The F110s have been intended for the first batch of the warplanes. Later stages are planned to include the indigenous power unit, the TF35000.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump promised to make Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "very happy" when asked about Türkiye looking to secure F110s and regaining access to the F-35 fighter jet program.

Speaking alongside Erdoğan before this week's NATO summit, Trump said Washington would lift sanctions on Türkiye and signaled a willingness to sell the F-35 jets.

The move would be the biggest gesture yet from Trump to Erdoğan, whom he regularly praises and sees as a close ally. The two countries have enjoyed warmer ties since Trump returned ​to office last year.

Erdoğan said he was confident Trump would resolve the issue and end the dispute.

In 2019, the U.S. removed Türkiye from the F-35 program, where Ankara was also a production partner, following its purchase of the S-400 systems. It later also imposed sanctions on its NATO ally.

Washington claimed the system would endanger the jets and is incompatible with NATO systems, while Ankara repeatedly said there is no conflict between the two and proposed a commission to study the issue.

Türkiye also maintained that it fulfilled its obligations on the F-35 project, arguing that its suspension broke program rules and that the jets would strengthen both Turkish and NATO security.