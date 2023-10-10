Cities from European Union member countries and Türkiye launched 26 projects on Monday aimed at addressing the issue of climate change through collaborative efforts.

The opening ceremony for the Türkiye-EU City Twinning-II: Green Future Project, which is funded by the European Union and administered by the Union of Turkish Municipalities (TBB), took place at the Permanent Representation of the EU in Brussels.

Türkiye's permanent representative to the EU, Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, said during his speech at the opening that this is the second city twinning project, expressing hope that cooperation in this regard will deepen.

Kaymakcı emphasized that during a period when the direct impacts of climate change are evident in cities, such projects not only bring cities closer together but also contribute to the establishment of personal relationships, spreading the message of a "more peaceful Europe."

Bernard Brunet, head of the Türkiye Desk at the European Commission, expressed his desire for continued interactions between Türkiye and the EU through such projects.

He also hoped that both Turkish and EU cities would benefit from each other's experiences through this project.

"I believe it is very important for EU cities to see the experiences of Turkish cities and benefit from them. I wish for the continuation of this very productive project," he said.