The Turkish government on Wednesday said it was working on potential rearrangement of energy bills , according to the country's energy and natural resources minister, as high energy prices crippled households and businesses.

Fatih Dönmez noted that the 210-kilowatt-hour (kWh) limit in the gradual electricity tariff began to be implemented as of Feb.1.

Stating that there are requests from various social groups to benefit from the reduced electricity tariff, Dönmez said, "Both our Ministry and the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) are evaluating these demands. Nothing has been released yet, we will share it with the public when it comes out."

Separate reports Wednesday suggested works on practices that will ease the cost burden on associations and foundations have neared completion.

The energy ministry is said to be working on regulations that will see associations and foundations and some worship places like cemevis – places of worship for the country's Alevi minority – being removed from the status of commercial establishments, and will relieve low-income citizens and commercial enterprises.

The details of the regulations may be announced as soon as next week, reports said.

Energy prices in Turkey and other countries have soared in the past year due to recovering demand and geopolitical tensions.

But Turks have also seen their overall purchasing power dwindle amid a currency crisis and two-decade high inflation that reached almost 50% last month.

Electricity prices have been raised as much as 125% for high-demand commercial users and by around 50% for lower-demand households. Natural gas prices jumped 25% for residential use.

Döndü Işler, a 61-year-old woman residing in the capital Ankara told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) that she had turned off the heating in two bedrooms of her apartment.

"Only the living room and the kitchen were heated, but at a minimum. We try to keep warm with blankets," she said.

While Işler and her family paid TL 380 ($28) for electricity and gas in December their January bills more than doubled to TL 960.

Other households face the same problem as electricity bills increased between 52% and 127% in January, depending on consumption.

Adding the rate of increase in gas prices, many Turks have found themselves with bills that have doubled or tripled.

Some cafes now even add an extra charge of TL 4 to customers who like to sit on heated terraces.

Some restaurant owners also posted notices on windows displaying ballooning electricity bills, social media posts showed.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) held a press release simultaneously in 81 provinces on Wednesday, criticizing the latest electricity price hikes and calling for their retraction. Several CHP-linked municipalities also published their bills, saying it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide municipal services.

The lira lost 44% of its value against the dollar last year before the government mulled a lira-deposits protection scheme.

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) head Şekib Avdagiç said Wednesday that they welcomed the statements regarding the regulation of electricity bills.“As a solution, we recommend that the government opts for a gradual tariff that protects small businesses, just as it does for residences.”

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın on Monday promised to take measures regarding the soaring energy bills.

"We won't let our citizens be crushed by inflation," he said.