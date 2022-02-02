Iranian natural gas flows to Turkey are currently at around 50% of the daily guaranteed levels, Turkish sector sources said on Wednesday, adding that repairs to the pipeline on the Iranian side of the border have been postponed until the spring.

They said the current gas volumes and pressure were not in line with contract conditions. Iran cut gas flows to Turkey in late January for some 10 days due to a technical failure, prompting Ankara to order gas-fueled power plants to cut gas use temporarily.

Last Friday, Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) stated that Iran, which is a major supplier to Turkey, will start testing supplying gas to the country in limited quantities after the halt due to technical failures. BOTAŞ also said the reduction of natural gas supply to industrial facilities would amount to 20% from the start of this week, compared with a previous 40%.

Turkey is almost completely reliant on energy imports from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, with the latter providing 16% of Turkey's natural gas needs in the first 10 months of 2021, according to the latest official data.

Some Turkish manufacturing companies, including car parts maker Ege Endüstri, cardboard manufacturer Kartonsan and defense automotive parts maker Katmerciler, halted production due to the cuts.

Regarding allegations on social media that Turkey ran out of gas when prices rose in the summer, BOTAŞ said on Jan. 25 that Turkey's summer natural gas demand is provided via pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply sources connected to the country’s long-term natural gas purchase and sale agreements.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 27 strongly denied allegations that the stoppage resulted from Turkey’s debt to Iran.

Energy prices have recently risen sharply in Turkey, driven by global increases and a 44% decline in the lira's value against the dollar last year.

Electricity prices were raised as much as 125% for high-demand commercial users last month and by around 50% for lower-demand households.