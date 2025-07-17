Drones struck oil fields in Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) territory for the fourth straight day on Thursday, with officials pointing to Iran-backed militias as the likely source of attacks that have slashed the region's oil output by more than half.

These are the first such attacks on oil fields in the region and coincide with the first in seven months on shipping in the Red Sea by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Thursday's strike hit an oil field operated by Norway's DNO in Tawke, in the Zakho area, the region's counter-terrorism service said.

It was the week's second strike on a site operated by DNO, which operates the Tawke and Peshkabour oilfields in the Zakho area that borders Türkiye.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but security officials told Reuters the drones came from areas controlled by Iran-backed militias.

No casualties have been reported, but oil output in the KRG region has been slashed by 140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), two energy officials said.

That is over half the region's normal output of about 280,000 bpd.

U.S.-based Hunt Oil operates the Ain Sifni oilfield in the Dohuk region, which was attacked on Wednesday.

Hunt Oil said no workers were injured but that it had shut down its facilities to assess damage.