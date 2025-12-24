Russia plans to put a nuclear power plant on the moon ​in the next decade ‍to supply its lunar space program and a joint Russian-Chinese research station as major powers rush to explore the ‌Earth's only natural satellite.

Ever since Soviet ‍cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to go into space in 1961, Russia has prided itself as a leading power in space exploration, but in recent decades, it has fallen behind the United States and, increasingly, China.

Russia's ambitions suffered a massive blow in August 2023 when its unmanned Luna-25 mission smashed into the surface of the moon while attempting to land, and Elon Musk has revolutionized the launch of space vehicles – ⁠once a Russian specialty.

Russia's state space corporation, Roscosmos, said in a statement that it planned to build a lunar power plant by 2036 and signed a contract with the Lavochkin Association aerospace company to do it.

Roscosmos said the purpose of the plant was to power Russia's lunar program, including rovers, an observatory and the infrastructure of the joint Russian-Chinese International Lunar ‌Research Station.

"The project is an important step toward the creation of a permanently functioning scientific lunar station and the transition from one-time missions to ​a long-term lunar exploration program," Roscosmos said.

Roscosmos did not say explicitly that ‍the plant would be nuclear, but it said the participants included Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the ‍Kurchatov ​Institute, Russia's leading ‍nuclear research institute.

The head of Roscosmos, Dmitry ⁠Bakanov, said in June that ‍one of the corporation's aims was to put a nuclear power plant on the moon and to explore Venus, known as Earth's "sister" planet.

The moon, which is 384,400 kilometers (238,855 miles) from our planet, moderates the ⁠Earth's wobble on ‌its axis, which ensures a more stable climate. It also causes tides in the world's oceans.